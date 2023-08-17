An even warmer day as compared to what we saw yesterday, with another day in the triple digits. We have seen an afternoon high so far of 109 degrees here in San Angelo, which of course breaks our previous daily record that was 108 degrees. Skies have been mostly sunny though clouds have gained into the area through our later afternoon hours. With this cloud content increasing we also saw some pop up showers for some of our northern counties. These storms have been fizzling out and will dissipate through sunset. Temps will cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s through our overnight hours, and skies will be mostly clear.

Temps for tomorrow will be very similar to what we saw today. Afternoon highs will get close to 110 degrees once again, and we’ll see another afternoon where breaking our daily records will be very likely. Skies will be mostly sunny again. Temps through the evening return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight.