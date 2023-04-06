Another cool and cloudy day across the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching up into the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the region. A couple of showers have developed in towards the southeastern parts of the area. A few showers in towards Mason and Junction with the heavy rain staying just off to the southeast. Tonight, planning to head out the ASU Baseball game or Stock Show and Rodeo, you might want the extra layer temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s for some locations.

Lingering rain chances continue to you Good Friday, temperatures remain about the same with slightly cooler afternoon and increased cloud coverage.

The weekend will start to clear and dry out just in time for all those Easter Egg Hunts either on Saturday or Sunday. Late Sunday, another round of isolated showers will be possible lingering into Monday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 70s and 80s next week.