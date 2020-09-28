KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 27th

Hot and summer like weather for the Concho Valley to finish up the weekend. Lots of locations got up into the upper 90s, while further south stayed in the mid to lower 90s. Sterling City and Robert Lee were a couple of spots that hit the triple digit mark. San Angelo fell just shy of triple digits topping out at 99.

The short lived hint of summer comes to a close tonight as a cold front will barrel through the state of Texas tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 70s for highs on Monday with lows in the upper 40s.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect tonight at 10PM until Monday morning at 7AM due to high winds associated with the cold front. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gust up to 45 MPH are possible as the front moves through. High profile vehicles could be hazardous to drive and visibility could drop in blowing dust.

Tuesday, things will begin to settle down as temperature level out in the mid 80s and over night lows in the mid 50s. The more quiet and calm conditions will persist through the rest of the week and into next weekend.