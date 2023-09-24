Another afternoon of record breaking heat across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs reached 103 degrees again here in San Angelo. Skies have been sunny throughout our Sunday. Winds have been out of the north northwest around 10 mph. As we go into our evening we will see some showers pop up in some of our southeastern counties. Skies will be mostly clear through the night and temps will drop to the lower 70s and possible upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph and as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the southeast.

As we start our workweek we will see a drop in our temps, as afternoon highs only reach into the lower 90s and possible upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny though we have a slim chance at seeing some rain across the area. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 mph. As we pass sunset we will gradually cool to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.