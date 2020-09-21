KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 20th

Another hazy day for the Concho Valley, with below average temperatures for the region. Temperatures will topped out in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday, increasing clouds and moisture as Tropical Storm Beta continues drifting westward and makes landfall along the Texas coast. Most of the Concho Valley will stay dry, but some of our eastern counties could see an isolated showers or two as the moisture from TS Beta pushes further inland.

Midweek, things begin to dry up and clear out as southerly winds return, and temperatures begin to climb back up into the 90s heading into next weekend.

