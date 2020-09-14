KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 13th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers will linger into the evening hours with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s . The rain hasn’t really been moving very much, and that could pose some flooding concerns for the area as some locations are exposed to persistent heavy rainfall. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 60s and rain chances will slowly diminish.

The work week starts off on a drier note, with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 80s persisting for most of the week ahead. By Thursday, a weak cold front slides into the region, that will increase the rain chances for the end of the week, and only slightly bump down our daytime highs.

Tropical Storm Sally has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours. The current path for Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall into Southeastern Louisiana early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.