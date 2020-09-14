KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 13th

Isolated showers will linger into the evening hours with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s . The rain hasn’t really been moving very much, and that could pose some flooding concerns for the area as some locations are exposed to persistent heavy rainfall. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 60s and rain chances will slowly diminish.

The work week starts off on a drier note, with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 80s persisting for most of the week ahead. By Thursday, a weak cold front slides into the region, that will increase the rain chances for the end of the week, and only slightly bump down our daytime highs.

Tropical Storm Sally has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours. The current path for Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall into Southeastern Louisiana early Tuesday morning.