An increase in our temps brought us back to seeing average afternoon highs across the Concho Valley. Skies have been sunny through our afternoon as well. As we go through our overnight hours our lows will drop to the mid to low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.

For our Monday afternoon our temps will reach the mid 80s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny through our entire day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 60s and upper 50s for our lows. Skies will be partly cloudy through the night. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 10 mph.