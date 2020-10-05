KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 4th

Lower 80s for the Concho Valley as we wrap up the weekend with some fantastic weather. Some fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon, a nice change of pace from the clear skies we have had the past several days.

Fairly quiet weather pattern for the week ahead. Temperatures will begin to bounce back up into the lower 90s and the upper 80s for most of the week ahead with overnight lows in the 50s. No rain expected of the next several days.

The tropics are revving back up with Tropical Storm Gamma, and now Potential Tropical Cyclone 26. Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to remain south of the United States and only stay at tropical storm strength. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 it a bit more concerning for the Gulf Coast. PTC 26 is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday and then continue to strengthen as it track to the northwest and into the Gulf of Mexico. The impacts and concerns are expected to be well to the east of Texas but worthy of attention in the week ahead.