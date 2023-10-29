A much colder afternoon on this Sunday. As we go into our evening we will continue our 30s for our overnight lows. Temps will get very close to freezing tonight. Winds will be out of the north around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms through our overnight hours with a possibility of seeing some sleet as our temps get close to freezing. Skies will be cloudy as well as foggy through the night.

For our Monday we will wake up with wind chill values in the 20s and actual temps in the 30s for much of the afternoon. We will only warm up to the lower 40s for our afternoon highs so make sure you bundle up as you head out the door. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Evening temps will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s with freeze watches and warnings in place for many of our northern counties. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.