We saw another afternoon of continuing the above average temps across the Concho Valley. Temps got to 90 degrees again here in San Angelo. Skies have been mostly cloudy for us, and some southeastern counties have seen some rain to finish the weekend. Winds have been out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. These winds will continue all night out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Temps will cool to the upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.

As we start our workweek our temps return to the upper 80s and lower 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning and slowly turn into mostly sunny skies throughout our afternoon. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. We will see some isolated showers through our late afternoon hours. As we transition into our evening hours these showers will start to fizzle out. Temps will cool to the lower 70s for our overnight lows and possible upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.