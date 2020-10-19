KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 18th

Another hot one day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Cooler air is on the way as a cold front arrives to the Concho Valley later tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s with some clouds increasing as well.

Tomorrow clouds continue to increase throughout the day with a large range in the high temperatures. With the cold front expected to stall out over the area, some locations in the northern counties could only get into the 60s for highs. Folks in the southern parts of the Concho Valley might not see the same level of relief as temperatures only drop into the 80s.

Tuesday, things become more uniform across the region as southwesterly winds and warmer temperatures return for the majority of the week ahead. Another cold front arrive later in the week which will bring fantastic fall weather for next weekend.

