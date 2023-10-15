We saw another afternoon with our highs below our average. We reached 73 degrees here in San Angelo for our afternoon high. Skies have remained clear and blue as we continue our dry conditions across the Concho Valley. As we transition into our evening hours our temps will drop all the way to the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear throughout the nighttime and winds will be out of the north northeast around 5-10 mph.

As we start our workweek we will see another day with cooler temps, with highs in the lower to mid 70s again for our Monday. Skies will be very sunny once again as we stay dry. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph. For our evening hours we will drop to the low to mid 40s once again. Skies will be clear through the night. Winds will be out of the north northeast around 5-10 mph, though as we pass midnight our winds will shift and become out of the south though they will still be around 5-10 mph.