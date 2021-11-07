KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 7th

A spectacular Sunday as clear skies and seasonal temperatures settle into the Concho Valley. Temperatures started out in the mid 40s and warmed up into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.

This pleasant weather pattern will continue into the work week as well with similar conditions expected on Monday. Winds will pick up a bit on Monday with southerly winds of 10-15 MPH and gust getting up to the 25 MPH at times.

Tuesday will see some increased cloud coverage move through the region, which might help the temperatures slightly cooler. No rain expected, but could look kind of dreary with widespread clouds.

Wednesday will be breezy once again ahead of a cold front expected to arrive in Texas on Veteran’s Day. The clouds and rain from the cold front will stay off to the east of the area closer to I-35 and the Metroplex.