KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 7th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A spectacular Sunday as clear skies and seasonal temperatures settle into the Concho Valley. Temperatures started out in the mid 40s and warmed up into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.

This pleasant weather pattern will continue into the work week as well with similar conditions expected on Monday. Winds will pick up a bit on Monday with southerly winds of 10-15 MPH and gust getting up to the 25 MPH at times.

Tuesday will see some increased cloud coverage move through the region, which might help the temperatures slightly cooler. No rain expected, but could look kind of dreary with widespread clouds.

Wednesday will be breezy once again ahead of a cold front expected to arrive in Texas on Veteran’s Day. The clouds and rain from the cold front will stay off to the east of the area closer to I-35 and the Metroplex.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News