A nice afternoon to end our weekend across the state of Texas. We saw afternoon highs once again fairly close to average though seeing another increase in our temps. Skies had been cloudy throughout our afternoon. Through our overnight hours we will see skies remain cloudy. Temps will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see afternoon highs in the 80s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the morning, but skies will clear throughout our early afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Evening temps will drop down to the upper 50s and lower 60s once again. Winds will remain out of the southwest at10-15 mph. Skies will be clear through the night.