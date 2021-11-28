KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 28th

Warmer temperatures and clear skies expected for the next couple of days. Afternoon highs got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies for the Concho Valley. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s for the coldest night for the week ahead.

Monday, much of the same as high pressure continues to build over the region, that coupled with upper level ridging to the west of the area will keep the Concho Valley in a quiet pattern to finish up the month of November.

Friday, another push of subtropical moisture from the southwest, very similar to what we saw on Saturday will move through the region, but it doesn’t look nearly as widespread as the last upper level low did.