KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 28th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer temperatures and clear skies expected for the next couple of days. Afternoon highs got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies for the Concho Valley. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s for the coldest night for the week ahead.

Monday, much of the same as high pressure continues to build over the region, that coupled with upper level ridging to the west of the area will keep the Concho Valley in a quiet pattern to finish up the month of November.

Friday, another push of subtropical moisture from the southwest, very similar to what we saw on Saturday will move through the region, but it doesn’t look nearly as widespread as the last upper level low did.

Clear

San Angelo

42°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

43°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

