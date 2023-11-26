A cool afternoon as afternoon highs only got to the lower 50s across the area. Skies were mostly clear, but cloud content started to increase through the later afternoon hours. As we go further into our evening our temps will remain below average and will drop all the way to the lower 30s, below freezing, for our overnight lows with a possibility to drop all the way into the upper 20s in some places. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night.

For our Monday afternoon our temps will be very similar to what we saw through our Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph. Evening temps will cool down to the mid to upper 30s for our overnight lows which is slightly below average. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night. Winds will remain out of the east around 5 mph throughout the nighttime hours as well.