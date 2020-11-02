KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 1st

Another quiet Sunday weather-wise with temperatures pretty close to normal for the beginning of November. That cool air didn’t make it quite as far as expected so temperatures for the Concho Valley will be in the 70s for the next couple of days with some possible 80s later in the week.

Election day weather looks great as people head to cast their ballots. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with some afternoon clouds, so if you find yourself waiting in a line to vote at least the weather will be pleasant.

Dry conditions are expected for the beginning of November with no rain expected for the next week. That is allowing those drought conditions will begin to creep back up to moderate and severe levels.

Tropical Storm Eta remains in the Caribbean Sea east of Central America. Eta will likely strengthen to hurricane status overnight tonight but is expected to stay to the south of the United States.