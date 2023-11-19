A warm up in our temps for this Sunday as we returned to above average temps. Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 70s across the Concho Valley. As we go into the evening we will cool into the mid to upper 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

For our Monday we will see our afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the west southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and these winds will shift out of the north for the later afternoon hours. Evening temps will cool down to the mid 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.