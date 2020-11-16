KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday November 15th

Much cooler across the Concho Valley today with that cold front having pass through last night and early this morning. Temperatures will linger in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday. Clear skies will remain in place as high pressure settles over the region.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the 70s over the next several days. The weather pattern will be fairly quiet for next week, with some gusty winds expected for both Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies expected for the week ahead as well.

Eyes will be fixed on a cold front expected to arrive next weekend that could bring some rain chances to the area. The dry October and November has increased the drought condition across West Texas.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

