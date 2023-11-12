Another cool afternoon with afternoon highs reaching 59 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been cloudy and we’ve seen some light showers across the area. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will cool down to the lower 50s and possible upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy and we will continue to see some spotty showers. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see very similar temps to what we saw for this Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s once again. Skies will remain cloudy as well as a continuation of our spotty showers through the day. Evening temps will cool to the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.