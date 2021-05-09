KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 9th

A warm and sunny day for much of the Concho Valley on this Mother’s Day. Cooler air has been moving into the region from the north as cold front moves across Texas. Some clouds have been bubbling up in the southeastern parts of the viewing area. Locations in the southeastern Concho Valley could see some isolated showers and storms develop this evening.

Rain chances will really begin to increase for the whole Concho Valley on Monday. Cooler air will keep temperatures in the mid 70s for afternoon high, plus the increased cloud coverage. Scattered shower and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours with some storms getting severe.

Tuesday the rain chances become a bit more widespread and the severe risk decreases slightly and showers become more likely. Those rain chances will continue into the overnight hours and begin to drop off during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Cloud coverage and cooler temperatures will linger for Wednesday and Thursday, but things will begin to warm back up on Friday heading into next weekend.

Finally, the 2021 Hurricane Season has kicked off with the formation of Tropical Storm Andres in the Eastern Pacific. TS Andres has sustained winds of 40 MPH and is expected to continue tracking to the northwest and weakening as it moves over cooler water. Tropical Storm Andres becomes the earliest tropical storm to from in the Eastern Pacific basin.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 60°
Fair
Fair 0% 67° 60°

Monday

64° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 64° 57°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 77° 56°

Wednesday

63° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 64% 63° 55°

Thursday

74° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 74° 57°

Friday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 62°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
64°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
62°

61°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
61°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
60°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
61°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
59°

59°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
59°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

