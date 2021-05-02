KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 2nd

Warm and windy across the Concho Valley as the low pressure that brought us all that rain has moved off to the east. Temperatures climb 20 compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds have gusted up to 25 MPH at times.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s with those mostly clear skies continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, a copy and paste forecast for what we saw today. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds turning from the southwest but still remaining gusty in the afternoon with gust up to 30 MPH.

Late Monday and early Tuesday morning, a cold front arrive turning winds back out of the north and cooler off the region. No rain expected for the Concho Valley, all the storms action will stay north in the Texoma area and east along I-35.

Quiet weather pattern continues for the majority of the week ahead with another shot of cool air on Mother’s Day.