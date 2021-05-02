KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 2nd

Warm and windy across the Concho Valley as the low pressure that brought us all that rain has moved off to the east. Temperatures climb 20 compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds have gusted up to 25 MPH at times.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s with those mostly clear skies continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, a copy and paste forecast for what we saw today. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds turning from the southwest but still remaining gusty in the afternoon with gust up to 30 MPH.

Late Monday and early Tuesday morning, a cold front arrive turning winds back out of the north and cooler off the region. No rain expected for the Concho Valley, all the storms action will stay north in the Texoma area and east along I-35.

Quiet weather pattern continues for the majority of the week ahead with another shot of cool air on Mother’s Day.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 62°

Monday

93° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 93° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 50°

Wednesday

82° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 54°

Thursday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Friday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Saturday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 9% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
1%
69°

69°

4 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

6 AM
Clear
1%
66°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°
Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

