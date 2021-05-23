KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 23rd

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Tuesday

91° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 91° 67°

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 71°

Thursday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 93° 70°

Friday

89° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 68°

Saturday

88° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

Another cool and cloudy day for the Concho Valley. Cool being a relative term as our average high for late May is in the 90s. Most of the area got in the upper 80s with some 70s in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Mostly cloudy skies with the occasional break in the clouds. That pattern will continue into Monday as well. The chance for an isolated showers still remains possible through the evening, but no significant rain is expected.

The dry line remains well off to our west, which means an isolated storms could drift into the Concho Valley. Any storms that would move into the area would be doing so late in the evening which would likely mean it would be weakening and dissipating as it moved in.

Monday and Tuesday the dry line will begin to creep back to the east as high pressure weakens of the southeastern United States. That could produce an isolated thunderstorm but the greatest threat area will remain off to the north in the panhandle. Just a 20% chance of an isolated storm, most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday conditions will begin to clear up and dry out a bit. Partly cloudy skies will be expected for the second half of work week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the lower 90s for afternoon highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.