KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 16th

Sunday

75° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 66°

Monday

89° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 52% 82° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 63°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 85° 65°

Friday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 68°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 68°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
83°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
72°

Warm with partly cloudy skies for the area. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to more abundant sunshine this afternoon. Those conditions are expected to continue to the evening hours and overnight hours as well.

The severe weather threat has shifted northward into the Texas Panhandle, an isolated storms could make its way into the Concho Valley. The northern counties like Sterling, Coke and Runnels will be the most likely places to see any storms this evening. Most of the severe storms will remain north of I-20.

Monday evening the severe threat moves back to the south bringing increased rain chances to the Concho Valley. Showers and storms will begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours and persist through the night into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Wednesday the dry line setup begins to erode and the rain chances will follow suit with just isolated showers and storms expected for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged for the next 7 days, the quiet upper level pattern prevent any cool air to move in from the north and temperatures will hover close to the average of 89. Increased cloud coverage and isolated showers in the afternoon will make for small local effects that could keep temperatures cooler.

Clear

San Angelo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
