KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday May 16th

Warm with partly cloudy skies for the area. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to more abundant sunshine this afternoon. Those conditions are expected to continue to the evening hours and overnight hours as well.

The severe weather threat has shifted northward into the Texas Panhandle, an isolated storms could make its way into the Concho Valley. The northern counties like Sterling, Coke and Runnels will be the most likely places to see any storms this evening. Most of the severe storms will remain north of I-20.

Monday evening the severe threat moves back to the south bringing increased rain chances to the Concho Valley. Showers and storms will begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours and persist through the night into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Wednesday the dry line setup begins to erode and the rain chances will follow suit with just isolated showers and storms expected for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged for the next 7 days, the quiet upper level pattern prevent any cool air to move in from the north and temperatures will hover close to the average of 89. Increased cloud coverage and isolated showers in the afternoon will make for small local effects that could keep temperatures cooler.