KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday March 28th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler today across the Concho Valley with that cold front that moved through. Highs for the area got into the 70s. Winds will continue to calm down a bit throughout the day today and into the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the lower 40s for the region.

Windy work week ahead. Monday afternoon, southerly winds will bring in some warmer temperatures and some gusty winds to the area. Afternoon highs will peak in the 80s and the warmer trend continues into Tuesday with some high getting into the upper 80s.

Wednesday our next cold front arrive, pulling the temperatures back down into the 60s, but will remain dry for most of the area. Moisture content will be too low for any significant rainfall, but as the front moves into the Eastern Texas with higher humidity, some storms and showers could develop closer to the I-35.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

53° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 44°

Monday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Tuesday

90° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 90° 46°

Wednesday

68° / 38°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 68° 38°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 69° 45°

Friday

69° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 69° 50°

Saturday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.