KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday March 28th

Cooler today across the Concho Valley with that cold front that moved through. Highs for the area got into the 70s. Winds will continue to calm down a bit throughout the day today and into the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the lower 40s for the region.

Windy work week ahead. Monday afternoon, southerly winds will bring in some warmer temperatures and some gusty winds to the area. Afternoon highs will peak in the 80s and the warmer trend continues into Tuesday with some high getting into the upper 80s.

Wednesday our next cold front arrive, pulling the temperatures back down into the 60s, but will remain dry for most of the area. Moisture content will be too low for any significant rainfall, but as the front moves into the Eastern Texas with higher humidity, some storms and showers could develop closer to the I-35.