KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday March 21st

Pleasant Sunday for much of the Concho Valley. Increasing cloud coverage and gusty southerly winds ahead of the low pressure system expected to move through tomorrow. Tonight lows will drop into the mid 50s with gusty wind and increasing cloud coverage.

Monday, warm southerly air moves into the area, coupled with increased moisture will allow for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms to begin developing in the afternoon hours as the region hits peak heating. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and large hail being the greatest concerns. Rainfall amount will be less than a .1 inches for most places, as the showers and storms will move eastward quickly.

Tuesday, a short break in the action as mostly clear skies and average temperatures are expected for most of the Concho Valley. Wednesday, another low pressure system moves into the region, in addition to rain chances, this system will be bringing in some cooler air from the northwest, so expect some highs only getting into the 60s for Thursday.

Next weekend, high pressure will settle into West Texas allowing for mostly clear skies to persist and temperatures to steadily climb into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s.

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Overcast. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 56°

Monday

68° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 75% 68° 41°

Tuesday

80° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 80° 48°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 76° 45°

Thursday

72° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 44°

Friday

80° / 49°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 80° 49°

Saturday

83° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 83° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

64°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
64°

65°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
65°

63°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
63°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
2%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

