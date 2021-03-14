KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday March 14th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms are done and clear skies return to the area. Temperatures were a bit cooler thanks to the cold front, most of the area only got into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s with the winds conditions continuing into the overnight hours.

Monday, winds will start to calm down a bit with temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear for a pleasant start to the work week. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as another frontal system approaches the region. Temperature could get closer to the lower 80s for highs. Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning a cold front moves through pulling temperatures back down. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible but most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased cloud coverage. Expected some breezy winds for Wednesday after the front moves through the area.

End of the week and heading into the weekend, high pressure settles in over the area. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs as we head into spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

52° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 45°

Monday

79° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 53°

Tuesday

86° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 86° 46°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 73° 41°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 41°

Friday

71° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 71° 40°

Saturday

74° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.