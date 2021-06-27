KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 27th

Mostly cloudy and cooler for your Sunday. This evening as outflow boundaries converged into the Concho Valley some scattered showers and storms developed along a line extending from Mertzon up to the northeast towards Winters. Storms are not expected to be severe, but heavy downpours and lightning will be possible. Some storms could produce gusty winds later in the evening as storms begin to collapse.
Monday will look to be much of the same as the stationary boundary sits just off to the northwest of the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon heating and into the evening and overnight hours. Severe threat will stay low with some beneficial rain expected.
The area will begin to dry out on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and lower rain chances. Showers will become much more isolated going into Thursday overnight into Friday.
Next weekend rain chances will begin to increase and mostly cloudy skies return for the 4th of July weekend plans. Still scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours.