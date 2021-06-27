KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 27th

Mostly cloudy and cooler for your Sunday. This evening as outflow boundaries converged into the Concho Valley some scattered showers and storms developed along a line extending from Mertzon up to the northeast towards Winters. Storms are not expected to be severe, but heavy downpours and lightning will be possible. Some storms could produce gusty winds later in the evening as storms begin to collapse.

Monday will look to be much of the same as the stationary boundary sits just off to the northwest of the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon heating and into the evening and overnight hours. Severe threat will stay low with some beneficial rain expected.

The area will begin to dry out on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and lower rain chances. Showers will become much more isolated going into Thursday overnight into Friday.

Next weekend rain chances will begin to increase and mostly cloudy skies return for the 4th of July weekend plans. Still scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain Shower

San Angelo

74°F Rain Shower Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Mertzon

71°F Rain Shower Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
