KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 21st

The heat has returned. San Angelo cracked into the triple digits with a high of 103 and places like Mertzon and Sterling City also joined the club. Winds becoming more southerly will allow us to heat up for another day, bringing in all that hot air to the Concho Valley. Mostly staying dry with some showers in the west. Monday will be another round of heat before a cold front arrives late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. That will pull our temperatures back down into the mid and lower 90s plus provide another chance of rain for the area.

