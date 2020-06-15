KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 14th

Update on all three wild fires in the Concho Valley. The McDaniel Fire in Coke county is now up to 3,200 acres with 5% containment. Aviation resources are now being to used to help with suppression efforts for the McDaniel Fire. The Arroyo Grande Fire in northwestern Sutton county is now at 5,300 acres with 75% containment. The newest fire, The Wehmeyer Fire in eastern Runnels county which has recently been reported at 1000 acres with 90% containment.

The weather remains mostly unchanged over the next several days. Gusty winds from the southeast will continue in the afternoon and begin to decrease in the evening after sunset. No rain is expected for the next several days. Highs will be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. The week ahead looks to be the same with the upper level ridge sitting along the central United States.