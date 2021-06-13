KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 13th

Another sizzling, summer, day for the area as highs once again topped out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The summer pattern remains in place going into the week ahead allowing temperatures to remain consistent throughout the next seven days.

Early Monday morning will see an upper level though moving through the Concho Valley. This feature will not change much for our temperatures, but could produce some isolated showers and storms during the overnight hours and again on Monday afternoon. The severe threat with these storms will decrease drastically after sunset, with heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible in addition to some gusty winds as well.

As the trough moves out of the area on Monday it will take the rain chances with it, and Tuesday through the duration of the forecast period expects to remain dry as the summer pattern stays firmly in place.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently the NHC is looking for the 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Two general possibilities if it becomes organized. The first would be drifting to the south into Mexico, and the second would be tracking north making its way near the Texas/Louisiana border.