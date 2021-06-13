KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday June 13th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another sizzling, summer, day for the area as highs once again topped out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The summer pattern remains in place going into the week ahead allowing temperatures to remain consistent throughout the next seven days.

Early Monday morning will see an upper level though moving through the Concho Valley. This feature will not change much for our temperatures, but could produce some isolated showers and storms during the overnight hours and again on Monday afternoon. The severe threat with these storms will decrease drastically after sunset, with heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible in addition to some gusty winds as well.

As the trough moves out of the area on Monday it will take the rain chances with it, and Tuesday through the duration of the forecast period expects to remain dry as the summer pattern stays firmly in place.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently the NHC is looking for the 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Two general possibilities if it becomes organized. The first would be drifting to the south into Mexico, and the second would be tracking north making its way near the Texas/Louisiana border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.