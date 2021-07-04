KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 4th

Some scattered showers and storms during the early afternoon, but since then most of the showers have dissipated for a cool and humid evening. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 70s and upper 60s tonight.

Monday, another round of early showers and storms to start off the work week. The energy from the Texas Panhandle will continue southward into our area. Nothing severe is expected, but still some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible as the storms move through to the south. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the region.

Tuesday, rain chances will repeat again, as the frontal systems continue to push to the south. Conditions will begin to dry out through the second half of the work week with partly cloudy skies expected.

Wednesday through Friday, the area continues clear out as high pressure in the upper levels will slide to the east over the region. That will allow temperatures to climb slowly but up into the 90s and closer to average temperatures for this time of year.