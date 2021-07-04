KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 4th

Some scattered showers and storms during the early afternoon, but since then most of the showers have dissipated for a cool and humid evening. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 70s and upper 60s tonight.

Monday, another round of early showers and storms to start off the work week. The energy from the Texas Panhandle will continue southward into our area. Nothing severe is expected, but still some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible as the storms move through to the south. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the region.

Tuesday, rain chances will repeat again, as the frontal systems continue to push to the south. Conditions will begin to dry out through the second half of the work week with partly cloudy skies expected.

Wednesday through Friday, the area continues clear out as high pressure in the upper levels will slide to the east over the region. That will allow temperatures to climb slowly but up into the 90s and closer to average temperatures for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

