KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 26th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another day of tropical moisture thanks to Hurricane Hanna. Winds will be from the southeast for tonight and tomorrow keeping us cooler, but humid. Isolated rain showers will continue again Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, we get back to our normal summer pattern as the winds will become more southwesterly allowing for the area to dry out and temperatures to increase heading towards the end of the week. Tuesday will also bring a chance of a stray storms from the north as an area of low pressure develops to our northeast. Most of storms with that system will be out towards the metroplex and along I-35, but it could scrap some of the eastern counties. A similar scenario is expected for Thursday as well.

Temperatures will get into the upper 90s for most of the week ahead with the threat for some triple digits days by Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.