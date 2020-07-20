KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 19th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Still hot, but feels much better than where we were just a couple of days ago. Starting the week, temperatures will top out in the 90s for the Concho Valley with some of the southeastern counties staying in the lower 90s. Expect nearly identical weather to continue until at least Tuesday.

Wednesday will begin to see an increase in clouds and the chance for a very isolated shower. Most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased clouds and cooler temperatures. The best rain chance will be on Saturday as moisture is pushed out from the Gulf of Mexico and into South Texas, some of which could reach our area.

Eyes will be watching the tropics and the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season continues. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of possible development, but currently only has a 20% of tropical development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.