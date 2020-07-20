KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 19th

Still hot, but feels much better than where we were just a couple of days ago. Starting the week, temperatures will top out in the 90s for the Concho Valley with some of the southeastern counties staying in the lower 90s. Expect nearly identical weather to continue until at least Tuesday.

Wednesday will begin to see an increase in clouds and the chance for a very isolated shower. Most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased clouds and cooler temperatures. The best rain chance will be on Saturday as moisture is pushed out from the Gulf of Mexico and into South Texas, some of which could reach our area.

Eyes will be watching the tropics and the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season continues. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of possible development, but currently only has a 20% of tropical development.