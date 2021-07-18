KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 18th

A pleasant summer day for the area with temperatures in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. Great chances to get outside whether out at the lake or just in your pool. Temperatures will gradually cool back into the lower 70s tonight.

Monday will start off the same as the past couple of days have, humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies, as we approach the afternoon hours, the cold front that has sparks isolated showers and storms to the north of the area will begin to move into the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible going into the overnight hours Monday night.

Tuesday, the best rain chances for the entire week as the cold front slowly moves southward and begins to stall out over the Gulf Coast region. The stalling of the front will mean that those rain chances will slowly lingering and take time to decrease over the course of several days.

Wednesday-Friday, rain chances begin to decrease for the area and drier air begin to take control of the weather pattern. Temperatures will still remain below average but will slowly start to creep up into the weekend.

Computer error displayed the outdated 7 day during the 10pm newscast, above is the correct 7-day forecast

Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
