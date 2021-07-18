KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 18th

A pleasant summer day for the area with temperatures in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. Great chances to get outside whether out at the lake or just in your pool. Temperatures will gradually cool back into the lower 70s tonight.

Monday will start off the same as the past couple of days have, humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies, as we approach the afternoon hours, the cold front that has sparks isolated showers and storms to the north of the area will begin to move into the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible going into the overnight hours Monday night.

Tuesday, the best rain chances for the entire week as the cold front slowly moves southward and begins to stall out over the Gulf Coast region. The stalling of the front will mean that those rain chances will slowly lingering and take time to decrease over the course of several days.

Wednesday-Friday, rain chances begin to decrease for the area and drier air begin to take control of the weather pattern. Temperatures will still remain below average but will slowly start to creep up into the weekend.