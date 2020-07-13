KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 12th

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 7:00PM on Monday due to expected temperatures in the 105-110 range.

Excessive Heat Warning valid until at least Monday night.

Hot temperatures will continues through at least Tuesday before we begin to see a drop in the high temperatures. The all-time record for San Angelo is 111 degrees and we will get close to it on both Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday the high pressure over New Mexico will begin to shift back to the northwest and that will help to break the pattern of the extreme heat. We will still be lingering in the lower 100s as the the rest of the work week wraps up.

No rain is expected for the next several days as the high pressure in the upper levels will continue to act as a barrier to our north.

Limit outdoor activities to short periods of time or in the early morning and late evening to minimize the risk. Observe heat safety tips, drink water, and keep cool.