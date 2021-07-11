KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 11th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storms developed along the central parts of the Concho Valley, basically north of US 87 and remained mostly stationary. While the stationary movement will decrease the large hail and strong wind concerns, it has drastically increased the flooding risk with heavy rainfall, some reports of over 2 inches in just a couple of hours. Storms will eventually drift to the south and begin weakening as we go into the overnight hours.

Tonight, storms will begin to weaken with loss of the daytime heating and storms will begin to dissipate as they move into the southern parts of the Concho Valley. The concerns for severe weather with strong winds and large hail will mostly stay in the northern parts of the area along I-20.

Monday, Isolated morning showers and storms break way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s for the most of the area. Temperatures are expected so climb into the upper 90s through the week.

Tuesday through Thursday, expected gusty winds for the area as southerly winds return bringing hotter temperatures to finish up the week and heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Eden

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Eden

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.