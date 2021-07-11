KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 11th

Storms developed along the central parts of the Concho Valley, basically north of US 87 and remained mostly stationary. While the stationary movement will decrease the large hail and strong wind concerns, it has drastically increased the flooding risk with heavy rainfall, some reports of over 2 inches in just a couple of hours. Storms will eventually drift to the south and begin weakening as we go into the overnight hours.

Tonight, storms will begin to weaken with loss of the daytime heating and storms will begin to dissipate as they move into the southern parts of the Concho Valley. The concerns for severe weather with strong winds and large hail will mostly stay in the northern parts of the area along I-20.

Monday, Isolated morning showers and storms break way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s for the most of the area. Temperatures are expected so climb into the upper 90s through the week.

Tuesday through Thursday, expected gusty winds for the area as southerly winds return bringing hotter temperatures to finish up the week and heading into next weekend.