KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday January 3rd

Warmer today as southwesterly winds will continue to keep temperatures increase heading into the start of the work week. Highs across the Concho Valley will get into the 60s with overnight low lower 30s.

If you haven’t taken down those Christmas lights yet, we got a couple days of nice weather to take care of any outdoor activities. Wednesday our next cold front arrives, it will bring some breezy conditions to the region with and isolated chance of some rain to the eastern counties. Temperatures will dip slightly with cold front and some increase cloud coverage for the area Wednesday and lingering into Thursday.

The next good chances for rain in the Concho Valley will be next weekend. Another cold front will move through the region and should bring some precipitation to the area. The cold front next weekend will also bring some colder temperatures to West Texas.