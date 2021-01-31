KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday January 31st

A spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s for the region. Tonight will be colder with overnight lows getting right around the freezing mark for much of the area. Winds will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Tomorrow, pleasant and seasonable weather with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and light winds. Temperatures will be about spot on for this time of year. As the work week continues high pressure will begin to build into West Texas allowing for temperatures to climb into the 70s by mid week.

Finishing up the week and heading into the weekend, another low pressure system will move into the area bring some cloud coverage and colder air to the Lone Star State. Rain chances will not be great, but the chances for an isolated shower or storm will be possible on Friday and Saturday as the cold front move through.

As January comes to a close, it can be nice to look back on the how the month turned out. January started on an active note with two winter storms bringing snow to much of the Concho Valley. The month eventually settled down and into fairly normal pattern. The average temperature for January 2021 was 46.6 degree, just 0.2 above average. The 3.8 inches of snow is about triple our normal amount of 1.2 inches, which certainly helped out the drier conditions that 2020 ended on.