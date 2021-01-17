KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday January 17th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pleasant weather across the Concho Valley for your weekend. Temperatures got into the 60s for most of the region with some high cloud passing through. Tonight temperatures will stay a bit warmer than last night, dipping into the lower 30s rather than the upper 20s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, winds will begin to increase from the southwest ahead of the Tuesday’s cold front. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 MPH with gust up to 25 MPH at times. That means warmer temperatures for the area with some getting into the lower 70s for highs.

Tuesday’s cold front will will replace to warm air with some much cooler air and lighter winds from the northeast. The increased moisture and lift from the cold front will also begin to trigger some scattered shower for the region. Temperatures will drop but not below freezing so expect an all rain event for the week ahead.

Thursday another front move through the area provide additional rain opportunities but not nearly the same drop in temperatures. The end of the week and into the weekend could see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday could see some isolated showers, but most of the area will miss out on the weekend rain with just partly cloud skies and above average temperatures anticipated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.