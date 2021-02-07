KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 7th

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Warm and windy Gameday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s and upper 60s for much of the area, and wind gust got up over 30 MPH in several locations. Tonight, winds will decrease but not quite what we saw last night, Winds will remain from the southwest at 10-15 MPH and temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, another warm days expected as those southwesterly winds keep pulling in warm air to West Texas. Temperatures will get up in the mid to upper 70s with chance a couple of spots see highs in the 80s. Skies will remain clear as high pressure remain off to out west keeping things fairly quiet to start out the work week.

Mid week, temperatures will begin to fall as some colder air begin to makes it way south out of the northern plains and into the Mississippi River Valley. While we certainly won’t see the coldest air, it will begin to pull down our temperatures back average by Wednesday. Late Wednesday and early into to Thursday morning some isolated showers and storms could develop as the cold front pushes through Texas.

Next weekend, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s for much of the area as the cold air settles in the region. Skies will remain clear with some breezy conditions expected on Saturday that could make those wind chill values feel even lower.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday

54° / 49°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 49°

Monday

80° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 80° 45°

Tuesday

79° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 79° 51°

Wednesday

72° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 72° 32°

Thursday

52° / 23°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 52° 23°

Friday

55° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 55° 27°

Saturday

49° / 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 49° 22°

Hourly Forecast

54°

1 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
1%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
2%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
50°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

12 AM
Clear
1%
52°

