KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 7th

Warm and windy Gameday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s and upper 60s for much of the area, and wind gust got up over 30 MPH in several locations. Tonight, winds will decrease but not quite what we saw last night, Winds will remain from the southwest at 10-15 MPH and temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, another warm days expected as those southwesterly winds keep pulling in warm air to West Texas. Temperatures will get up in the mid to upper 70s with chance a couple of spots see highs in the 80s. Skies will remain clear as high pressure remain off to out west keeping things fairly quiet to start out the work week.

Mid week, temperatures will begin to fall as some colder air begin to makes it way south out of the northern plains and into the Mississippi River Valley. While we certainly won’t see the coldest air, it will begin to pull down our temperatures back average by Wednesday. Late Wednesday and early into to Thursday morning some isolated showers and storms could develop as the cold front pushes through Texas.

Next weekend, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s for much of the area as the cold air settles in the region. Skies will remain clear with some breezy conditions expected on Saturday that could make those wind chill values feel even lower.