KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 28th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold front is slowly moving through the Concho Valley, bring cooler temperature to the northern parts of the area, while the southern counties saw highs in the 70s.

Tonight, the chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers will continue overnight and into Monday morning. The southeastern locations will be the most likely to see anything storms as the cold front pushes further south into areas of increase moisture.

Monday, some lingering showers could be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Most of the area will the mostly cloudy skies with the small chance of an isolated showers. Temperatures will struggle to get up into the upper 40s and lower 50s as cold air continues move through the region. Overnight low on Monday will hover close to the freezing mark with some area dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will begin to return to normal for Tuesday and Wednesday as the area begin to clear out and partly cloudy skies return to the forecast. Temperatures will get back to the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs, and overnight lows back to the 40s.

High pressure should build into the area by midweek allowing for the warm temperatures and mostly clear skies to persist into the weekend.

Not a lot of normal days for the month of February
Despite some record high temperatures, the arctic air was strong enough that our average temperature was still 8 degrees below normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

50° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 50° 42°

Monday

50° / 33°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 2% 50° 33°

Tuesday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 36°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 74° 46°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 76° 51°

Friday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 45°

Saturday

63° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 63° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
44°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
41°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
39°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.