KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 21st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a difference a week can make. Temperatures soared into the mid 70s for much of Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies and ample sunshine have all but erased any lingering evidence of this past week’s snow event. We did see some breezy conditions across the area with wind gusts getting up over 30 MPH at times.

Tonight, winds will start to calm down as the clear skies continue. Cooler air will begin to move into the area, but impacts will fairly minimum as temperatures are still expected to remain on the warmer side.

Monday should be nice and warm to start off the work week. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the region.

Tuesday, winds will begin to increase from the southwest. Breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 30 MPH during the afternoon but the increased southerly wind flow keep things warm as temperatures remain in the 70s for highs.

Some cooler air will moves into the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will see temperatures only getting into the lower 50s for highs with some isolated rain showers for the area. Better rain chances will be for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley and further east across Texas.

The Concho Valley will quickly bounce back heading into the weekend as skies clear out and temperatures rebound to the 70s by Saturday and possibly some 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

44° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 44° 30°

Monday

69° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 41°

Tuesday

76° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 76° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 63° 38°

Thursday

46° / 38°
Showers
Showers 37% 46° 38°

Friday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 62° 42°

Saturday

66° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 66° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

12 AM
Clear
1%
44°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
2%
37°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Clear
2%
34°

31°

7 AM
Clear
5%
31°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.