KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 21st

What a difference a week can make. Temperatures soared into the mid 70s for much of Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies and ample sunshine have all but erased any lingering evidence of this past week’s snow event. We did see some breezy conditions across the area with wind gusts getting up over 30 MPH at times.

Tonight, winds will start to calm down as the clear skies continue. Cooler air will begin to move into the area, but impacts will fairly minimum as temperatures are still expected to remain on the warmer side.

Monday should be nice and warm to start off the work week. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the region.

Tuesday, winds will begin to increase from the southwest. Breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 30 MPH during the afternoon but the increased southerly wind flow keep things warm as temperatures remain in the 70s for highs.

Some cooler air will moves into the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will see temperatures only getting into the lower 50s for highs with some isolated rain showers for the area. Better rain chances will be for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley and further east across Texas.

The Concho Valley will quickly bounce back heading into the weekend as skies clear out and temperatures rebound to the 70s by Saturday and possibly some 80s by Sunday.