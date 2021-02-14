KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday February 14th

Strong Winter Storm remains in effect for the Concho Valley. Most of the snow has come to a stop across the area, but some areas in the southeast will still continue to see snow for the next couple of hours. Menard, Kimble, and Mason counties could still accumulate another 1-2 inches of snow before the event is finished. Some area churches and businesses have announced closing following the winter weather impacts from today’s snow.

Some of the highways in the southeastern parts of Concho Valley are closed. Highway 83 north and south of Menard are closed, and Highway 87 south of Mason is also closed. Police have responded to accidents throughout the area today, viewers are reminded to avoid the roads if possible and to drive slow if driving is required.

Downtown San Angelo as some of the heaviest snow moved through the region.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue until 12pm on Monday, while most of the snow should be done by Sunday night some lingering snow showers could continue into the morning hours. Snow Totals are still expected to be about 3-6 inches, snow drift where the increase winds have blown snow could result in areas that far exceed 6 inches.

Wind Chill Warnings continue for the entire Concho Valley with overnight wind chill expected to drop to -20 degrees at times. Exposed skin can begin to develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes with these temperatures.

Monday as the snow begin to dwindle to an end, the cold temperatures will continue to endure. Winds will start to decrease as we go through the day on Monday with skies clear out as the moisture continue to track off to the east and out of the region.

Tuesday, warmer temperatures and another chance for some wintery mix of precipitation. Freeezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow will all be possible as another low pressure system moves through West Texas.

Wednesday night, the area will once again begin to clear out with temperatures finally climbing above freezing going into Thursday and the weekend.

