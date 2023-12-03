A little warm this afternoon as we continued our above average temps across the Concho Valley. Skies were sunny throughout our Sunday. Winds were also a little breezy. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the low to mid 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph and will shift out of the north northeast after we pass midnight.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be clear through the entirety of our afternoon. Through the morning hours our winds will be out of the north around 5 mph and these winds will shift out of the south for our afternoon hours. For our overnight lows we will drop down to the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be clear and our winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph and shift once again after midnight out of the west.