We’ll see a cold end to the year of 2023 with lows in the 30s and possible upper 20s for tonight. Skies will be clear throughout our nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

For the first day of the new year we will see much cooler temps across the area. Afternoon highs will only raise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Through Mondays overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 30s once again. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.