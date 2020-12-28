KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday December 27th

News

A very warm day across the Concho Valley, with temperatures getting into mid to upper 70s for highs today. The warm weather comes to a halt tonight as cooler air begin to work its way into the region. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s so just a bit cooler than last night.

Monday, much cooler with high struggling to get into the lower 60s and increased cloud coverage. Those cloud will continue for much of the week ahead as some isolated rain showers could be possible late Monday night ahead of the cold front.

Tuesday, rain chances will drastically increase with cold front pushing through late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. showers will scattered with an isolated thunderstorm possibly embedded in those showers.

Special attention will focused on Wednesday night a trough comes through behind the cold front, that instability and moisture, coupled with the colder temperatures could bring some snow to the Concho Valley. Yes, some possible snow. As of now, it doesn’t look to accumulate and it wouldn’t be widespread but it is certainly something to watch out for on Wednesday night. Afterwards things will clear up heading into 2021.

