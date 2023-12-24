Merry Christmas Eve!

We continued our above average temps this afternoon. With highs in the 60s once again. Skies were sunny as well. As we continue through our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 30s for our overnight lows. Temps will get close to freezing if not dropping below freezing for an hour or two. Skies will be clear throughout the night as well and our winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

For our Christmas day forecast we will see a much cooler afternoon as afternoon highs only reach into the low 50s and possible upper 40s. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. For our overnight hours we will drop back to the low 30s with a higher chance of dropping below freezing. Skies will be mostly clear and our winds will be out of the north at 5 mph and after we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the south southeast.