KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday December 20th

Temperatures are a bit warmer for December with highs in the upper 60s today, about 10 degree above average. The warmer temperatures will continue for a few more day before a cold front arrives just before Christmas to pull down those temperatures back closer to normal.

Breezy conditions can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with winds gusting up to 25 and 30 MPH at times. No rain or snow is expected with the cold front later this week.

Monday’s ‘Christmas Star’ we be something neat to look up at, as Saturn and Jupiter align in the sky. This will be the first time in 800 years that the two have been so close to create the Christmas Star effect. The next time will be in 60 years or 2080. If you want to try and see it look to the southwest, just above the horizon about an hour after sunset.

