After the cold night we saw last night we continued our below average temps throughout this Sunday afternoon. Skies were sunny as well. As we go into our evening our temps will be in the low 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear for the rest of the night. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

For our Monday as we start our workweek we will see an increase in our temps with mid to upper 60s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph.